For more than 20 years, the Beeville Art Museum has been at the forefront of showcasing unique Texas creations.
This month was no different, as the museum unveiled its two newest exhibits, “Leamon Green: Recent Work” and “The State of Hand Stitch: New Embroidery by Texas Artists.” The two featured sets will be present in the museum through Dec. 18, filling the museum with color and visual storytelling for the fall season.
“We do a wide variety of exhibits ... we try to bring something completely unique and different to the community ... not everyone gets to go to the big museums anymore, so we want to bring it here locally,” said Corlie Weed, the museum’s assistant director.
Created in 2000 by the Joe Barnhart Foundation, the museum is housed in a Victorian-style abode built in 1910 at 401. E. Fannin. In addition to having two new art exhibits per quarter, the museum also gives instructional sessions to local youth.
The museum’s newest exhibits are in different forms, but similar in telling the story of Texas artists. “Leamon Green: Recent Work” is a collection of paintings, drawings, prints and collages by Houston-based artist Green. Currently the interim chairman/associate professor of the Fine Arts Department at Texas Southern University, Green’s latest set explores “the complexities of migration and African-American identity in an increasingly globalized world.”
“We’ve been anxious to have his works for a long time,” Weed said.
Green’s work has been recognized throughout the state, including features at the Hooks-Epstein Galleries in Houston and the Galveston Arts Center. His world view is showcased in this new collection, portraying similarities and differences in cultures. Painted figures appear as anonymous portraits, open to interpretation on who they may be.
Four of Green’s pieces are titled “Wrestler,” an homage to the past that became a statement on the present.
“My work includes references to art history, cultural history and racial affairs,” Green stated. “In my series ‘The Wrestlers,’ the starting point was seeing the Uffizi’s classic Roman sculpture online, which triggered thoughts about the state of race in this country.”
With Green’s exhibit being a solo act, the museum broadened its search for state stitchers in “The State of Hand Stitch.” Seven Texas artists dedicated their cloth pieces to the collection.
One of the purposes of the collection, besides showing other forms of art besides traditional paintings, is to give Beeville audiences a throwback look in modern times.
“The simple act of passing a threaded needle through a piece of cloth is even more relevant in our age of digital technology,” said Kim Paxson, one of the seven featured in “State of Hand Stitch.” “Each piece is personal to the creator whether it tells a story, universal or political, or embellishes a surface with exuberant color and texture.”
Works in the museum’s hand-stitched collection include finely-stitched words and phrases on linen, single-stitched narrative works on social issues and other spinoffs of the art form. Other Texas-based contributors besides Paxson are Debbie Armstrong, Beth Cunningham, Janis Hooker, Lucia LaVilla-Havelin, Mary Ruth Smith and Pamela Studstill.
The selected artists are veterans of their craft, such as LaVilla-Havelin. Creating art for more than 40 years with needlework, she recently stated that “more mainstream artists are using needlework and recognizing it as an art form.” Her specialty is stitching scenes from family stories, such as “The Perils of Bird Watching,” a 2018 work depicting breaking her ankle while watching for birds at Big Bend National Park.
Fully funded by the Barnhart Foundation, admission at the museum is free. The location is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information on the Beeville Art Museum and the new exhibits, call 361-358-8615 or visit BAMTexas.org.
