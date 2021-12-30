The Bee Area Partnership hosted its first annual report celebration Dec. 17 at the Beeville Country Club.
Randy Seitz, CEO and president of BAP, delivered good news. By every metric, the BAP had a successful year despite the challenges faced due to COVID-19. The highlights of the accomplishments include four new companies locating in Bee County; Triga Fire Solutions, Bedrock Truck Beds, Spino’s Dumpster Rentals and Starbucks. These new companies represent more than $23 million in capital investment, 427 new jobs and more than $10 million in annual compensation.
The BAP also focuses on retaining companies that are in danger of downsizing, retrenching or shutting down. Seitz and his team visited six local companies, assisting two, resulting in the retention of more than 125 jobs.
During 2021, the BAP generated 101 new industry leads, distributed 24 prospect proposals and coordinated 14 site tours. The BAP met their goals and now are on to 2022.
Seitz thanked the many government and industry investors that contribute to the BAP. They are, the city of Beeville, Bee County, Beeville ISD, Coastal Bend College, Christus Spohn Hospital of Beeville, Bee County Chamber of Commerce, Aztec Chevrolet, Bee Development Authority, Dan A. Hughes Company LLC, Bethune Holdings, Spirit of Texas Bank, RPM Investments, Casa Cattle Ranches and JJP Family Practice LLC.
He shared some of the hard facts about the economic status of Bee County especially as they relate to economic challenges. Bee County has a shrinking population and a high unemployment rate at 10%. The unemployment rate in Texas is 5.4%. The BAP Program of Work is a concise plan to create an economic environment that will aid in eliminating some of the conditions that contribute to these challenges.
Orlando Vasquez, the chairman of the BAP, stated that one of the main refrains proclaimed by executives at NAFFCO (the parent company of Triga) was that it was all about the people of Bee County and how that was an extremely important determining factor regarding the selection of Bee County for the company’s first U.S. manufacturing plan. Vasquez further stated that Triga’s long-range plans will positively reshape Bee County forever.
Bee County Judge Trace Morrill delivered the keynote and presented a State of Bee County report and graciously highlighted John Galloway as one of the pillars of Bee County.
