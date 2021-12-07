Randy Seitz will soon celebrate a wildly successful first year at the helm of the Bee Area Partnership (BAP), and he’s hoping to do it with as many Beevillians as possible.
The BAP will host its yearly celebration on Dec. 16 at the Beeville Country Club, and its there that Seitz will detail all the successes the group had in his first year as the president and chief executive officer.
The biggest of those successes was landing a deal with Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based NAFFCO that will see the company build its first U.S. manufacturing plant at the Chase Field Industrial and Air Complex just outside of city limits.
Seitz also helped secure commitments from three other companies for them to open up shop in Beeville, including Spino’s Dumpster Rental and Bedrock Truck Beds. The third is a company that is currently developing a retail shop on the north side of town at the site of the former Stars drive-in restaurant.
The four new companies, Seitz said, have laid out more than $23 millions in capital investment and created more than 420 jobs.
When Seitz took the reigns of the BAP, he met with various community leaders and asked them to describe what a successful first year would like to them.
“Not one of them said, ‘Bring a company to town,’” Seitz said. “In fact, most of them said, ‘Well, we don’t think you’ll bring a new company into town in the first 12 months, but if all you did was fill the funnel with leads and host a couple of site visits, we would think that you’re hugely successful.’
“We took it to a whole new level.”
“We’ve got new companies. We’ve got investment. We’ve got jobs,” he added.
The four new businesses were born out of more than 100 leads generated by the BAP in the first year.
From those leads, Seitz said, the public-private partnership that he leads sent out 23 proposals and hosted 14 site visits.
“We promised to fill the funnel with leads and we generated well over a hundred leads,” Seitz said describing his first year with the BAP. “We gave out 23 very detailed prospect proposals. We hosted 14 companies, that in some cases weren’t even thinking about the United States, let alone Texas.”
The push for economic development will continue into 2022.
The plan for next year will be much the same as this year’s, Seitz said.
“We’re not going to make any major changes. It seems to be working real well.”
That plan, he said, will focus on three key aspects: growing population, shrinking unemployment and bringing skilled labor back to the town.
He said the BAP wants to “grow the population” and “bring families back to Bee County,” while also driving the unemployment rate – which is currently at approximately 12% in Bee County – to below the state level with a goal of making it 3%.
The third tenet of the plan – bringing skilled labor back – will require a commitment to helping county citizens to college or into a post-secondary vocational education program.
“Those three things, over the long run, are what we want to focus on impacting,” Seitz quipped.
Seitz said he will detail the plans to accomplishing those goals at the group’s year-end celebration.
Seitz and BAP Chairman Orlando Vasquez will both speak about economic development and BAP’s performance at the event, as will Bee County Judge Trace Morrill, who will deliver the keynote address.
Morrill’s speech will be something of a State of the County address with a focus on economic development, according to Seitz.
Seitz will also recognize the four new companies that now call Beeville, as well as winners of an award he calls the Economic Development Champion Award.
The identity of those award winners, who were chosen by Seitz himself, are a closely-guarded secret until the night of the banquet.
The award, Seitz said, goes to people in the community who have gone “above and beyond the call of duty in improving the economy.”
Tickets for the event, which will feature a buffet-style meal, are $30.
The event is slated for Dec. 16 from 6-8 p.m.
“We would like to encourage as many people as possible to come.”
