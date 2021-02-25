Every town has its people known for special skills and talents. In Beeville, John Gutierrez is one of the residents known for making flavorful barbecue.
John’s Capital G Barbecue has gained renown throughout the area as a catering business. But with the help of business partner Juan Gutierrez – no relation – who owns Beeville-based Ultimate Granite, he has taken his craft to the next level.
On Feb. 10, Capital G Barbecue celebrated the grand opening of its restaurant at 1511 W. Corpus Christi St. Cars began filling the parking lot ahead of the lunchtime rush as the humid, cloudy day helped the fragrance of Mesquite smoked meat to hang low in the air, beckoning hungry visitors into the door like a Siren song.
The line grew quickly as patrons approached the counter and made their orders for freshly smoked beef and pork ribs, beef brisket, half chickens and sausage.
“Juan has the granite shop and we both share different experiences that complement each other,” John said. “It’s a no brainer that I would say yes when he asked me to be his partner.”
A brick and mortar storefront is a first for John, who has been barbecuing in the local area since 2006. But if the first two days in business are any indication, opening the restaurant was the right move. According to Capital G’s Facebook page, all of the food was sold out within the first four hours on Feb. 10 and 11.
“This is the man right here,” Juan said of his business partner. “He’s the barbecue king.
“We’re here to make Beeville great, by having a hell of a place to eat for the people of Beeville.”
Capital G Barbecue is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 361-319-3357.