On February 9 a special ceremony will mark the awarding of the Joe Barnhart Scholars Award to a full-time junior at A.C. Jones, honoring one of four finalists who all represent all-round students, the top ten percent of their classes and resumes chock-full of varied extracurricular activities.
The ceremony will be held during a 9 a.m. assembly at A.C. Jones High School on February 9. According to a press release, the award is not necessarily based on the highest academic standing and takes into account the student’s potential for contributions to the world in the areas of civics, religion, other humanities, business or professions. The award amount is $12,500 and may be given for four years for a possible total of $50,000. A one-time award, the Maggie Price Scholarship Award, of $15,000 will be given in the first year of college to the three remaining finalists.
This year’s guest speaker is Sichan Siv. According to the press release Siv is the international bestselling author of Golden Bones, an American dream story, published by HarperCollins. He was nominated by President George W. Bush in 2001 and unanimously confirmed by the Senate as a United States ambassador to the United Nations, serving until 2006. In June 2005, Ambassador Siv addressed the 60th anniversary of the U.N. in San Francisco, in the footsteps of Presidents Truman in 1945, Eisenhower 1955, Johnson 1965, and Clinton 1995.
From 1989 to 1993, Ambassador Siv served as deputy assistant to President George H.W. Bush and as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State. In the private sector, he has held positions in social services, educational exchange, financial management, and investment banking.
Mr. Siv holds a Master of International Affairs from Columbia University. He also attended the Army War College, FBI Citizens Academy, and Air War College. He escaped Cambodia’s killing fields in 1976 and was resettled as a refugee in Connecticut with his mother’s scarf, an empty rice bag and two dollars. He is the recipient of numerous awards and honors and currently serves as a member of the Texas Board of Criminal Justice after nomination by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and unanimous confirmation by the Texas Senate.
The four student finalists are as follows:
Jayden Ford
Jayden has her sights set on Texas A&M University at College Station. At the university, she will pursue a degree in chemical engineering. After she receives her degree in Chemical Engineering she plans to help create and modify chemicals in ways that can make life easier and more cost effective in the carwash industry. Miss Ford is a member of the Joe Barnhart Scholarship Program, the National Honor Society, Interact Club, and the A. C. Jones High School Choir. She is also an active member of the soccer team, as well as the volleyball team. Jayden was named the MVP All-District Goalkeeper for the 2021-2022 season. She also received the TMEA Music Scholar for 2022. Jayden is an Altar Server at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and spends time assisting with youth soccer practices for the Beeville Youth Soccer Organization.
Danielle Gonzales
Doctor of Veterinary Medicine is a profession which Miss Danielle Gonzales is prepared and motivated to pursue. Danielle plans to attend Texas A&M University. Danielle currently has completed 21 course hours through the dual credit program at Coastal Bend College. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club, and the Joe Barnhart Scholarship Program. She also is an Altar Server at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Danielle is a member of the A. C. Jones High School volleyball, basketball, and softball teams. Danielle has given of her time to volunteer in her church, school, and community. She has also coached children through the high school volleyball and basketball camps.
Ava-Chanel Olivares
Ava-Chanel plans to pursue an environmental engineering degree at Texas A&M University. It is Ava-Chanel’s goal to help develop solutions to environmental problems. Ava-Chanel has several dual credit hours through Del Mar College. Miss Olivares is a member of the Joe Barnhart Scholarship Program, the National Honor Society, and Interact Club. Ava-Chanel also participates on the A. C. Jones High School soccer, golf, and tennis teams and is a member of the mixed and women’s choir. Ava-Chanel was selected as a member of the Superintendent’s Student Leadership Advisory Council. She is very involved in her church and has volunteered many hours giving back to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Olivia Spires
Following graduation from high school, Miss Olivia Spires intends to begin her post-secondary studies at Texas A&M University. While there, she will pursue a degree in sports management with a goal to become a sports account manager for a major sports team. Miss Spires’ extracurricular activities and volunteer service are quite diverse and extensive. She is an altar server at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and was named Altar Server of the Year in 2021. Olivia has won several awards through her excellence in the A.C. Jones High School Choir and golf team. She is a member of the Joe Barnhart Scholarship Program, the Interact Club, National Honor Society, and has numerous hours through the dual credit program at Coastal Bend College. Her list of volunteer service throughout the community is lengthy and includes helping with the Beeville Mobile Pantry Food Bank each summer and helping with Habitat for Humanity. Olivia is active in her church and loves spending time with her family.