The Joe Barnhart Scholarship Program continues to help high schoolers with the future through Barnhart Career Day. This event was held at A.C. Jones High School on March 11.
The event began for high schoolers back in 2017. However, the career days had been put on hold after 2018. This event is designed to allow high schoolers to interact with potential colleges and employers.
“A vast array of different professionals come to A.C. Jones to share why they became interested in the field they are now successful in and what education is necessary to arrive there,” said Jennifer Bradley, the scholarship specialist for the Joe Barnhart Scholarship Program. “Whether it’s a certification, an associate’s degree or advanced bachelor’s or master’s degrees. They share their professional and educational experience with the students of A.C. Jones.”
According to Bradley, the professionals represented professions such as civil engineering, physical therapy, healthcare, law enforcement, military, hospitality, cooking, welding, radiology, e-sports, realty and much more.
Each of these professionals were set up at different tables for students to attend throughout the day. The event lasted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students were able to come and go between their daily classes.
“One thing that I was really happy about was that it was so lively,” said Bradley. “There was such a great spirit in the gym. You could just feel the energy of the participants and the students who came in. It was just a great experience.”
Students could interact with these professionals on a one-on-one basis. Some of the representatives even brought interactive elements to their presentations. This included the use of a virtual fire extinguisher, interactive displays and a dog brought by the Beeville Animal Hospital.
“We try to foresee or imagine what different careers students would be interested in and invite those professionals to come be with us,” said Bradley.
In the past, the Joe Barnhart Scholarship Program has even invited Bee County Judge Trace Morrill and 36th District Court Judge Starr Bauer to discuss county administration and the judicial system.
Bradley said that there was a lot of planning that went into setting this event up. Bradley is happy for the support Beeville ISD has shown the program.
“One thing that drives us is our desire to help students reach their educational and post-secondary goals, whatever that looks like,” said Bradley. “... We just really want to help our students succeed in whatever they’re doing.”
Bradley hopes to instill in students the confidence they need to advance and show they excellence she knows they are capable of
The Joe Barnhart Program office is available during the school day to help students.
