Barnhart teams make state for academic pentathlon

Jase Salazar said being on the eighth grade academic pentathlon team wasn’t really his idea.
He’s glad he did it now because he was able to put his skills to use and earn first place individually and in multiple sections of the competition for the Joe Barnhart Academy.
His team was the Region I champion and placed fifth in state this year.
The seventh grade team was also the Region I champion and placed fourth in state.
“It’s great to see a kid with so much potential like Jase rise up,” said Matthew Ortega, pentathlon team coach and science teacher. “He’s really good at science but struggles with other subjects. Being part of the team has shown him how to apply himself and that he can do just as well in anything he wants.”
Ortega said there are three categories according to grade point average, with three students representing each one.
“Some students may not have a 4.0 GPA but they’re still higher caliber than other junior highs,” he said. “They dominated in each subject because of their hard work.”
The pentathlon requires the students to take a test over five subjects including fine arts, science, language arts, mathematics and social sciences.
Scores are then combined and teams places accordingly.
This year’s theme was the Cold War and although many students said their favorite part of the competition was the essay, it seemed that studying on their own time was their fellowship.
“It was very rewarding to do so well and make it to state,” said eighth-grader Reagan Norquist. “We learned about every aspect of actual history and how things tie into the real world. I enjoyed the experience and I’m thinking of doing a decathlon next year.”
Keegan Bledsoe, who competed on the seventh grade team, sat quietly amongst his teammates until asked what advice he would give to a sixth grader.
“You have to want to do better,” said Bledsoe. “Work hard and be dedicated. This takes time. You have to make time, you can’t just add it on to everything else you have going on. You have to dedicate the time.”
Bledsoe placed third individually, which included first place finishes in language arts and mathematics as well as second in fine arts and third in social sciences.
Ortega said teachers from the academy came together and split up the subjects to help students have a better understanding.
“It really was a team effort,” he said. “This was only our second year competing and we keep getting better. It’s great to see their confidence grow and come together as a team.”
“I really like competing,” said eighth-grader Michaela Gomez. “I feel like I’m learning to retain information a lot better. I also like being around kids like me who are here for the same reason.”
Gomez placed first in her category and as well as in mathematics, science and social studies and second in fine arts and language arts.
“I felt like I was challenged to learn at a higher level,” said seventh-grader Carlie Rivera. “It was fun to learn about things differently, especially math and science. I had a lot of fun and I want to do it again next year.”
•arivera@mysoutex.com•