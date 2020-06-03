Barton submits resignation as Skidmore-Tynan ISD superintendent

SKIDMORE – Dr. Dustin Barton is headed north.
Barton, who for slightly less than three years has served as the superintendent of the Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District, said he has accepted a position as the assistant superintendent for finance and operations for the Caddo Mills Independent School District. Barton starts in his new job later this month.
Caddo Mills is located approximately 40 miles northeast of Dallas. According to the Texas Education Agency, the prekindergarten through 12th-grade district was home to 1,840 students during the 2018-19 school year.
S-TISD, during the same period, had 826 students.
“The opportunity came about, and I thought it was a good opportunity for me and for my family as well,” Barton said.
It was 2017 when Barton, who had served a year as S-TISD’s assistant superintendent, was named to the district’s top post. He took the helm just days before Hurricane Harvey came ashore, and he leaves the district at the end of a school year sent into upheaval by COVID-19.
In addition to helping the district navigate crises, Barton also steered the district through various projects including recent security upgrades. He admits that leaving the district comes with mixed emotions.
“There’s great people, great staff and students,” Barton said. “I am proud to have served as the superintendent for three years and to have worked for the district for four years.
“It’s hard to change districts because you want to see the fruits of your labor come true.”
He added, “It was a good district before I came here, and it will be a good district after I leave.”
The S-TISD board of trustees was to vote on June 1 whether to accept Barton’s resignation before crafting the district’s transition plan. He said the board likely will name an interim superintendent within the next two weeks.
S-TISD is the third area school district in recent weeks to see its superintendent resign. Beeville ISD Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig, who came aboard four years ago, was named the lone finalist for the superintendent position at South San Antonio ISD in May.
Dr. Jim Rosebrock, who became superintendent at George West ISD in July 2019, recently resigned from that position to accept the superintendent’s job at Rosebud-Lott ISD, located east of Temple.