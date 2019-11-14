BCA schedules Mariachi Spectacular at Grand to celebrate 30 years of Maldonado’s music

BEEVILLE – The Beeville Concert Association will host a Mariachi Spectacular on Saturday, Nov. 16, at The Grand.
The event will celebrate local mariachi entertainer Rosie Maldonado’s 30 years of performing in the traditional Mexican genre.
The event is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., and tickets will be $10 each at the door for adults and $200 for a table for 10.
The proceeds will go to provide scholarship money for her mariachi students.
Those interested in purchasing a table for 10 music lovers can call 361-354-1532 and leave a message.
The event will feature music by Mariachi Celestial of Kingsville and Rosie’s young Mariachi Amistad, la Nueva Generación.
Entry will be free to those who hold Beeville Concert Association season tickets, for students through high school age and for Coastal Bend College students. Also, one adult accompanied by two students will get in free.