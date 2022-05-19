This year’s recipients of the Bee County Farm Bureau scholarships were recently announced.
Scholarship recipients are Jackee Corrigan, Davynn Cruz and Colby Rader of A.C Jones High School; Jacob Rodriguez, of Pettus ISD; Laci Stautzenberger of Skidmore-Tynan ISD; Kate Letsinger of Saint Joseph; Ellie Daughtry of FrogSite Homeschool and Addie Brown of Brown Ranch Homeschool.
“Bee County Farm Bureau would like to thank each of the recipients for participating in our scholarship program and wish them the best in all their future endeavors,” Bee County Farm Bureau Board of Directors expressed.
Information submitted by Stephanie House, Bee County Farm Bureau