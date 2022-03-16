Bee County Habitat for Humanity (BCHFH) is accepting applications to select a family to partner in the building of a new home. The application process will be open until March 30.
“Last fall we offered a certain time frame for families to apply and received many applicants.
“As our Family Selection Committee carefully reviewed the applications, we found that the majority were rejected for a variety of reasons.
“For those who received a second review, there were concerns that they also would not be likely matches. This is the cause for reopening applications,” said Don Taylor, organization president.
The family selected will be required to commit 350 hours of “sweat equity” before they occupy the home. Additionally, they must have enough income to make house payments and pay insurance and taxes as well as closing costs.
The loan with a local affiliate of Habitat International (HFHI) will be a no interest loan. Debt to income ratio is important, so high consumer loans will be a deterrent.
BCHFH is able to normally build a three-bedroom, one-bath home, no larger than 1,100 square feet, with no garage or carport. Although the group would like to help larger families, it has to be consistent with HFHI requirements.
BCHFH has to have the funds necessary to complete the build before starting it. Members have held fundraisers and received grants in an amount needed for the third build.
BCHFH has three buildable lots in its inventory. Funds in the past have had a restriction that they be used for young families with children less than the age of 18.
For those who are interested in applying, BCHFH will host open house events (from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday March 12), to help families apply. Both events will be held in the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 106 E. Cleveland.
BCHFH board members will be present to assist with filling out applications, as well as, talk about volunteer opportunities.
Applications may also be picked up at the First Presbyterian Church office, 908 N. Washington Street; the First United Methodist Church welcome center, 106 E. Cleveland Street; Prosperity Bank; Woodforest Bank; or by calling Don Taylor at 361-362-3443.
Information submitted by Don Taylor, BCHFH President