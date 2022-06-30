A runaway murder suspect from Atascosa County was apprehended in Bee County in the early hours of June 14.
According to information provided by the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified by the Texas Rangers that the suspect was possibly on the way to Beeville through a series of backroads.
Bee County deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the area the Texas Rangers believed the suspect was in. Law enforcement officers located the suspect in an older model black pickup on Viggo Road heading toward Beeville.
The suspect was driving the vehicle, though the Bee County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect that it was stolen.
After being arrested without incident, the suspect was booked into the Bee County Jail on the outstanding murder warrant. The Texas Rangers are currently investigating the incident.
Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd offered thanks to all law enforcement agencies that assisted in apprehending the suspect.
