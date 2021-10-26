The Bee County Sheriff’s Office ran into a continuing issue twice this past month, taking part in bailout situations with individuals fleeing on foot.
At 10:04 p.m. the night of Oct. 18, BCSO deputies attempted to stop a white Ford truck on U.S. Highway 59 near FM 351. During the attempted stop, several occupants escaped the truck into surrounding brush.
Deputies and other units in the area attempted to search for subjects, eventually catching up with and arresting two subjects.
The situation comes after an Oct. 8 scenario in the county. On that date, San Patricio County deputies pursued a black truck on U.S. 181, originating in Nueces County before making its way to Bee County. Turning onto Private Road 6007, the truck became stuck in a field, leading to subjects fleeing the scene. Deputies on the scene were unclear on how many subjects fled, besides the driver of the vehicle.
The BCSO continues to ask residents in the area to notify the office at 361-362-3221 if they see anything suspicious relating to potential bailout activity.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•