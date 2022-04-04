Bee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to uncover a burglary before the burglary was even reported, resulting in the arrest of two individuals.
According to Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones, on March 20, deputies initiated a traffic stop that resulted in the recovery of approximately $16,000. The money had been stolen from Taqueria Vallarta in Kenedy. The business was not aware of the burglary at the time the arrest was initiated.
The Bee County Sheriff’s Office reported the potential burglary to the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed the business had been recently burglarized.
According to Jones, the two suspects were already wanted in other counties for other infractions. Along with the money, the deputy on scene recovered a controlled substance from the vehicle.
The traffic stop was initiated due to a traffic violation that the deputy observed.
One of the suspects has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than a gram, as well as burglary of a building.
The second suspect has been charged with failure to identify fugitive from justice, as well as theft.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•