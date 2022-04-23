The Bee County Sheriff’s Office recovered approximately $930,000 worth of heavy construction equipment and generators during an investigation.
According to Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones, a tip led to the recovery of these machines on March 31. Jones said that these machines were stolen as part of a large theft and scamming ring that has been targeting multiple states over the internet.
The investigation involved the Huntley Police Department from Illinois and the Circleville Police Department from Ohio. The equipment was in the process of being transported to Illinois and Ohio, according to a statement the Bee County Sheriff’s Office made on Facebook.
The scam involved the equipment being rented out from the original owners. The renters then sold the equipment before storing and moving it over state lines.
Fortunately, the original owners track their own equipment through GPS, which led to the recovery of the equipment.
Jones said that while no arrests have been made, the situation is still under investigation. A suspect list has already been made, and arrests are pending.
