With Bee County recently moving forward on several projects related to the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021, another local organization hopes to gain its own funding from the national act.
The Bee Development Authority, tasked with economic development at Chase Field Industrial and Air Complex, recently applied for grant funding under ARP, sending in the request to the United States Department of Commerce. At a Oct. 12 meeting of Bee County Commissioners Court, the court approved of a resolution authorizing the county to support the BDA’s grant request.
Funding from the national act would be used for “the construction of critical infrastructure” required for the development of a regional industrial park, slated to be located near Chase Field.
“Bee County believes their actions to be in the public’s best interest and to protect the health and safety of its residents,” the county stated in its resolution supporting the BDA.
Total estimated project cost for a county business park, which would hold industrial works, is slated at $5 million, according to the BDA. The grant funding through the Rescue Plan Act would provide $4 million for the project, leaving the grant applicant with the remaining $1 million.
Total construction on the park would cost $4,394,900, broken down into the following categories:
• A proposed $1,623,700 for roadway improvements in the area, including 42-foot wide, four-inch thick asphalt pavement and 12-inch caliche base.
• A proposed $1,560,000 for new runway pavement resurfacing.
• A proposed $547,300 for gravity sewer improvements.
• A proposed $369,600 for storm sewer improvements.
• A proposed $294,300 for water system improvements.
A BDA plan layout of the business park includes plots for the proposed road and runway improvements, as well as an open 415 acres of land for improvements down the line.
“Bee County deems it necessary and proper to support the Bee Development Authority’s efforts to provide critical infrastructure required for the development of the Bee Development Authority Regional Industrial Park,” the county’s resolution stated.
All ARP projects are due to be completed by December 2024. The county recently took the next step in its projects, finalizing a list of motions for post-pandemic Bee improvements.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•