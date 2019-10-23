BEEVILLE – Bee Development Authority board members voted to approve a new utility easement for the City of Beeville when they met Monday night.
City Manager Joe B. Montez was at the meeting at the BDA offices at the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex.
Montez said the easement mapped out initially by the surveyors had been mistakenly designated on the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s side of a fence on the property.
Montez answered some questions concerning the direction planned for a six-inch water line that will extend from the area the city has near the easternmost fence on the property to State Highway 202, where an existing water line leads to the city.
The City of Beeville has had several wells drilled near that fence line. Contractors also have built a storage tank on that property along with water treatment facilities and pumping equipment.
The city will pay the BDA for the rights to pump water from the aquifer in that area.
When some board members asked why their water bills had been so high recently, Montez explained that there are a couple of water meters in place where city water is pumped to the former naval air station.
The city manager explained that much of that cost is associated with the size of the meters that had to be installed at that location.
In other business, the board voted to approve a 12-month extension on the contract for Hangar 26 on the property and have the value of 5.583 acres of land the authority owns at the Beeville Industrial Park appraised.
Bonnie Plant Farm, which operates a greenhouse complex at the park, is interested in expanding its footprint in the industrial park so the company can build another greenhouse.
BDA Director Jaime Arrisola said the expansion would allow the operation to create eight to 10 new jobs at its facility there.
The board voted to delay the sale or lease of the property until after the value has been appraised.
Before adjourning, the board voted to have a property assessment conducted at the authority’s facilities.
“I’m not opposed to it,” BDA board member Orlando Vasquez said. “But we need to use it in the future if we’re going to pay for it.”
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.