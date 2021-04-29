BDA considers power plan

As the Bee Development Authority continues to look at improving the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex, one company has a powerful idea.
BDA’s board members, during their April 12 meeting, heard a presentation from Power Infrastructure Partners, about the creation of a reliable electrical grid for the complex. The company, which has offices in Spicewood and Midland, would design, build and manage a substation, meters, poles and a microgrid at Chase Field.
Chris Miller, PIP’s special projects manager, said skilled and unskilled labor would be needed for the duration of the project and that the grid they would establish – which would be independent from the area’s current AEP Texas gird – would provide a technical training opportunity for local students. It also would provide reliable power on location that would be less expensive than AEP.
According to Miller, AEP’s current rates vary between 13.1 to 15.2 cents per kilowatt hour.
“We’re going to be in the single digits,” he said.
An on-site electrical power plant would be fueled by an Enterprise natural gas pipeline that borders the edge of the Chase Field property.
“The other thing the community might get from this is, as the load grows, AEP might upgrade that (substation across the street,” Miller said.
The BDA board directed Executive Director Jaime Arrisola to meet with PIP representatives to determine the parameters of the grid PIP would need to design so they could draft a formal price quote.