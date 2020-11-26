BDA considers property buy

The Beeville Development Authority is considering the purchase of a property adjacent to the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex.
BDA Executive Director Jaime Arrisola told board members at their Nov. 9 meeting that the 119 acre parcel has an asking price of $4,000 per acre. The BDA offered to pay $2,900 per acre for the property, 50 percent of the mineral rights and 20 percent of the water rights, but Arrisola said the owner was not interested in that proposal.
BDA made a second offer of $2,800 per acre and 20 percent of the mineral rights, but Arrisola said there was no word as to whether the seller was interested.
“The farmer is leasing 100 acres at $6,000 an acre,” he said. “I took a tour of the land and there’s trees, a stock pond.”
Vice President Orlando Vasquez said, “There’s several reasons why we’re going for it, mostly the water. It will help us with our deal with the city.”
Board members took no action related to the possible real estate transaction. They also tabled discussion of a facility condition and assessment report of the industrial and airport complex by Terracon Consultants Inc. because a company representative was not present.
During a brief discussion of Terracon’s report, Vasquez mentioned a recent meeting with the Bee Area Partnership, in which it was revealed that a company was looking for a 50,000-square-foot facility suited for industrial use. There are as many as four companies, he said, searching for 100,000 square feet of space or more.
“One was looking for 100,000 square feet with 30-foot ceilings,” said board member Dr. Justin Hoggard, who also is the president of Coastal Bend College.
Vasquez said BDA is the only one in Bee County that can offer any sizable buildings suited for economic development and that the organization is attempting to obtain government aid to develop the investment zone in the southern portion of the county.
“We have hundreds and hundreds of acres; we need to be mindful of what we need the most,” he said.