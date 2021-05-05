No longer will the Bee Development Authority’s real estate holdings be limited just to the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex.
Following more than 90 minutes in executive session, the BDA’s board voted unanimously during an April 19 special meeting to authorize the purchase of a 1.46 acre property. The board also voted to approve financing of the transaction through Texas Champion Bank and to authorize Executive Director Jaime Arrisola to sign closing documents for the transaction.
Following the meeting, Arrisola said the property is located at 2403 Industrial Blvd. in Beeville and that it includes a pre-existing building. This is the first property BDA has owned that is not within, or contiguous to, Chase Field.
“We’re at capacity,” Arrisola said. “We’re looking to purchase more assets.”
He said the building houses 10 offices, in which the BDA hopes to locate a business.
The property, according to various real estate websites was listed for sale at $325,000, however price never was mentioned during the meeting. The Bee County Appraisal District’s website indicates that the 5,000 square-foot, metal-sided building and the property on which it sits have a market value of $120,570.
Also during the meeting, the board voted to extend a lease offer for Hangar VT-25, which is located behind the BDA’s office building in the Chase Field complex. As part of the motion, the company was identified only as “the party who is interested in leasing VT-25.”
VT-25, until earlier this year, was home to Trojan Pipe. Arrisola confirmed that a company is interested in leasing both hangars, but he would not name the company or disclose its line of work.