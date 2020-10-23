BEEVILLE – Increased water availability will pave the way for future growth in Beeville thanks to an agreement between the city and the Bee Development Authority.
Jaime Arrisola, the BDA’s executive director, said the two entities entered into the interlocal agreement in November 2014. The first step was to develop the four wells at the former Naval Air Station Chase Field, which are capable of pumping 1.3 million gallons of potable water into the municipal system every day.
The wells serve as an alternate source of water to supply Beeville. Per the agreement, Arrisola said, BDA is selling the water to the city at a rate of 31 cents per 1,000 gallons, which is a tremendous cost savings over other providers who charge more than three times that rate.
“The well system itself was financed through a loan from the Texas Water Development Board,” he said. “That savings itself is going to help mediate those costs of getting those wells in.”
The city of Beeville purchased the 26.181 acres of land inside Chase Field, but BDA kept the water rights, Arrisola said. This is why the agreement, which also was a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requirement, was needed...
