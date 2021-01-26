The Bee Development Authority has begun the process of devising its plan to perform renovations to its facilities within the Chase Field Industrial Complex.
The BDA’s board, at its Jan. 11 meeting, participated in a videoconference with representatives of Terracon Consultants related to a study the firm recently conducted related to the complex’s assets. The organization paid Terracon $80,000 to perform an on-site inspection of Chase Field with a team of engineers.
“The 1,000-page document lists each facility as well as the runways and other areas that need maintenance,” said BDA Executive Director Jaime Arrisola. “The document outlines priorities for BDA to address as well as a maintenance schedule to adopt as we move forward with strategic planning. As we dive into the report, we would be happy to provide additional details.”
Most of the complex’s assets Terracon would rate to be in “poor condition,” according to the report.
In fact, a significant portion of the assets at Chase Field are considered deficient and in need of replacement. The bottom line comes to approximately $18 million, according to Terracon.
“But that’s like turning it back to what it was,” Arrisola said.
He said that a majority of the estimated cost was related to renovating Chase Field’s runway, which is more than 8,500 feet long and capable of accommodating large aircraft including cargo jets.
The board took no action related to the study.
“The BDA has not had time to review and develop a plan yet,” Arrisola said. “This will be part of the strategic planning the board undertakes in the next several months.”
The Bee-Picayune requested a copy of the completed study. However, Arrisola said the BDA would like to first review the entire document.
Also during the meeting, the board, after spending almost an hour in executive session, voted to give Arrisola authority to obtain specifications related to construction of a 50,000 square-foot warehouse.
“Most of the facilities at Chase Field are under lease,” he said. “We are hoping to grow Chase Field to provide additional economic development opportunities in the region.”
The footprint of the complex will be expanding, following action at a special meeting that took place prior to the regular meeting Jan. 11. The board voted to spend $1,245,810 to purchase a 415-acre property adjacent to Chase Field, which currently is used for farming and hunting. The site’s physical location is off County Road 425.
“The BDA board has acquired the adjacent property in an effort to expand Chase Field and provide additional economic development opportunities in the region,” Arrisola said.