The Bee Development Authority is considering participation in a federal program that could make it more lucrative for foreign companies to do business in the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex.
During the BDA’s March 8 meeting, the board heard a presentation via telephone from James Grogan of Ernst & Young, who said the federal trade zone program has been in existence since 1934. Because FTZs are outside of U.S. Customs territory, there are no duty or entry requirements for materials shipped into a zone. There is an inverted tariff, Grogan said, which is paid only on finished goods.
Additionally, he said customs fees are able to be consolidated and paid on a weekly basis and there is better inventory visibility along with accelerated supply flows. Also, FTZs offer better security.
Grogan said if the BDA decides to move forward with the process, it would need to apply to the Federal Trade Zone Board, which falls under the U.S. Department of Commerce. The BDA would have to indicate whether it wants some or all of Chase Field’s 1,500 acres to be included in the zone. The initial application would take three to five months before an approval decision is made.
If the BDA is accepted into the program, Grogan said it would take another three to five months to activate the zone. This part of the process would include contract documents and a security walkthrough by U.S. Customs & Border Protection personnel. Final approval would occur by September or October of this year.
Grogan said the BDA could manage the zone itself or outsource that service to Ernst & Young or another firm. Maintaining a zone would also include an annual fee to the Port of Corpus Christi, which could total an estimated $20,000. There is also an initial fee of $7,500.
Randy Seitz, executive director of the Bee Area Partnership, is in support of applying for the FTZ designation.
“It is a tremendous marketing tool,” he said. “The only thing is it’s a niche marketing tool. For a company getting foreign raw materials, making products here and selling them overseas, it’s a huge savings to them.”
The BDA board voted unanimously to proceed with Ernst & Young in the process and to pay the $7,500 application fee.
Also related to future development, the board met in executive session to discuss a lease agreement for Hangar VT-25, which previously had been occupied by Trojan Pipe. When the board reconvened in open session, it unanimously approved the proposed terms of a lease agreement for the hangar and adjacent properties, BDA Executive Director Jaime Arrisola said after the meeting.
The organization’s attorney, Stephanie Moreno, said, “The motion was actually to approve the ‘proposed terms.’ We do not have a lease agreement yet.”
The name of the tenant with which BDA is negotiating could not be disclosed at this time.
In other business, the BDA approved its portion of an amended interlocal agreement with the city of Beeville related to the sale of water from the city’s four wells located at Chase Field. Arrisola said the amendment was necessary because the acreage of Chase Field had grown with the acquisition of additional property after the initial agreement was approved.
As part of the BDA’s vote, $8,000 in legal fees would be passed on to the city.