BEEVILLE – He started out at the Beeville Development Authority in 2002, mowing grass to save up for college.
“My life came full circle,” said Jaime Arrisola, who at the BDA’s July 13 board meeting was named the organization’s executive director.
Arrisola has spent the past two years serving as BDA’s director. He came back to the organization in 2016, when he was hired as the assistant to the former executive director.
One of the challenges Arrisola deals with in a world where COVID-19 is a topic of daily conversation is the virus’ impact on BDA’s investments. During the meeting, Jim Eller, senior vice president and investment officer from Wells Fargo Bank, presented the BDA’s quarterly investment report.
The board also discussed its 10-year government bond yield. Like anyone else, the organization’s funds are nearly stagnant.
“The yields aren’t what they used to be,” Arrisola said. “Right now, 10-year government bonds in the United States are averaging 0.64 percent (interest).”
He said the board is considering investing in money market accounts.
