Depending on where you live and where you are traveling, be aware that June and July is fawning season for whitetail deer. Typically, November and December are when most vehicle collisions involving deer occur since that is the mating season. The early summer months of June and July usually see a second peak in deer vehicle collisions.
Most of the coastal plains area has a smaller deer population due to intensive farming and less habitat. As you get closer to the brush country west of Texas State Highway 359, free roaming whitetail deer are much more prevalent.
Female deer, does, will give birth in an area that they feel safe. If disturbed by other animals or humans, they will nervously look for another spot. They may tend to cross roads more frequently.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), Natural Resource Specialist, Dustin Windsor, doesn’t expect to see a big problem this year, saying that if we were in an extended drought, we would see more movement.
The area has had a lot of rain so far this year, so the deer should stay close to their home range according to Windsor. Folks should still use extra caution when traveling, especially from dusk to dawn.
According to TPWD, the state is home to 5.3 million whitetail deer. Deer tend to stay in or near cover when traveling. Use caution when approaching low lying areas with cover or tree lines that are adjacent to open fields.
“Take your foot off the gas and be prepared to hit the brakes,” Windsor said.
If you happen to come across a baby deer, what should you do? In most cases, nothing. Mother Nature provides wildlife parents with the ability to raise and protect their young.
Deer fawns are most often picked up by well-meaning citizens. However, it is important to realize that many such human animal encounters are unnecessary and can be more harmful to the wildlife.
Most of the time, those young animals are not abandoned by their parents. Many animals have different ways of protecting their young. Usually, young wildlife observed alone are not orphaned or abandoned, but are waiting for a parent to return.
For instance, a white tailed deer mother hides her young from predators by leaving them alone in a spot such as a grassy meadow or a flower bed. The fawn is born with virtually no scent, and when left alone it is difficult for predators to find. The mother is nearby and will return to feed the fawn at night.
“The typical TPWD guidance is, if folks see a fawn by itself, do not touch, do not engage, do not interact with it,” said Windsor. “Even in the case of an injury, we generally don’t approve a transfer to a rehabber unless it’s within the immediate area. … Unfortunately, when I get those calls, my recommendation is, the mom is probably around and if the animal is injured, we’re going to step back and let nature take its course.”
The state of Texas is trying to limit the movement of live deer because of the Chronic Wasting Disease concern.
According to the TPWD website, Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a neurological disease in deer, elk, moose and other members of the deer family, known as “cervids.” The disease was first recognized in 1967 in captive mule deer in Colorado and has since been documented in captive and free-ranging deer in states and two Canadian provinces. The first case of CWD in Texas was discovered in 2012 in free-ranging mule deer in an isolated area of far West Texas.
Because eradication is thought to be impossible once CWD becomes established in a population, it is imperative that a sound CWD management program is established to reduce the severity of implications resulting from the disease.