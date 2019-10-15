Bealls closing, Gordmans to open next year

BEEVILLE – Anyone who has seen the signs at the front of the Bealls store at 2125 N. St. Mary’s St. knows the department store will be closing soon.
Bealls has announced that it will be closing 90 stores in 40 states around the country.
The local store has signs posted in front promoting deals associated with the business’ closing here.
According to some signs in the front windows at the store, the business will close in the spring of next year.
The management at the local store would not comment to the press and directed a reporter to a Stage Stores public relations website.
The unofficial word this week was that the store here will reopen a short time later under the name “Gordmans.”
An email was sent to the public relations department of Stage Stores, the company which owns Bealls, asking if this outlet would be closing permanently or reopening as a Gordmans.
The response from the public relations department response was: “The Bealls store is planned to close in the days leading up to the Gordmans grand opening in 2020. The conversion from Bealls to Gordmans takes less then two weeks. During the transition of our stores to Gordmans, our associates at these stores will be offered jobs at Gordmans.”
The company said additional associates would be hired during job fairs, and those events would be announced later.
One article published in early March reported that Stage Stores would be converting 70-80 of its stores to Gordmans and closing another 40-60 others.
According to that article, Stage Stores acquired 48 retail outlets and a distribution center from Gordmans in March of last year after the company filed bankruptcy.
The intent was to convert the newly-acquired stores to the “off-price” model.
Off-price retailers have been defined as outlets which provide high quality products at lower prices.
That means the retailers will sell second-hand products, off-the-season items and other items that need to be moved.
According to one definition, off-price retailers will provide an inconsistent assortment of brand name and fashion-oriented soft goods at low prices.
Blakeley Graham, manager of brand publicity for the company, said shoppers are responding positively to Gordmans’ off-price concept.
Graham said the concept allows the company to provide a wide array of popular brand name merchandise for the entire family at the lowest possible prices compared to department stores.
The response from the company noted that Gordmans has been serving customers for more than 100 years, and new merchandise at their stores is delivered weekly.
The products the new business will provide will include items like popular name brand apparel, home decor, footwear, gifts, accessories, fragrances and other items for the entire family.
Customers will be able to continue using their Stage-brand private label credit cards, Style Circle Rewards and Stage-brand gift cards at Gordmans.
