BEEVILLE – The number of COVID-19 cases in Bee County continues to climb, as officials say 17 additional residents were confirmed yesterday as having tested positive for the virus. This brings the total number of cases to 96.
The latest novel coronavirus cases include:
• Male, 40s
• Male 30s
• Male 40s
• Female, 60s
• Male, teens
• Male, 50s
• Male, 40s
• Female, 40s
• Male, under 20
• Male, under 20
• Female, 50s
• Female, 50s
• Male, 30s
• Male, 20s
• Female, 20s
• Female, 20s
• Female, 20s
These new cases do not include those within the county’s three Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons. According to county officials, TDCJ reports two active cases within the McConnell Unit and a total of 18 recovered cases.
According to Bee County Judge Trace Morrill, as of 7:30 a.m. July 9, Bee County has 53 active COVID-19 cases, 38 recovered cases and 98 total cases – including county residents and inmates. However, local officials know that these numbers from the Department of State Health Services are not accurate, partly because they have not been adjusted to reflect the seven new cases.
“Our case count is higher, which means our recovered case count should be higher,” he said. “And, our active case count could be higher as well.
“There are 20 inmate cases ... and 90 community cases, so the Bee County confirmed total is 116 total cases since tracking began.”
Officials remind residents to keep up their social distancing efforts, to wash their hands and wear their masks out in public.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline, 361-492-5981, remains open to answer coronavirus questions and conduct pre-screening interviews for the drive-through testing facility.