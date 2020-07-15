BEEVILLE – Since tracking began, Bee County has had a total of 144 positive cases of COVID-19. These are community cases and do not include those within the county’s three Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons.
As of July 15, the newest cases are:
• Female, 80s, confirmed July 13
• Female, 80s, confirmed July 13
• Female, 40s, confirmed July 14
• Male, 30s, confirmed July 14
• Female, between 0-9, confirmed July 14
• Male, 30s confirmed July 14
• Female, 70s, confirmed July 14
• Female, 50s, confirmed July 14
• Male, 50s, confirmed July 14
• Female, between 0-9, confirmed July 14
• Female, 30s, confirmed July 14
• Female, 20s, confirmed July 14
• Male, 30s, confirmed July 14
• Male, 20s, confirmed July 14
• Female, 50s, confirmed July 14
• Female, teens, confirmed July 14
• Male, between 0-9, confirmed July 14
• Female, 30s, confirmed July 14
• Male, 40s, confirmed July 14
• Male 80s, confirmed July 14
• Female, 20s, confirmed July 14
• Male, 30s, confirmed July 14.
As for TDCJ, according to its online dashboard, at the McConnell Unit there are six offenders who have recovered from the virus and nine active cases. With regard to employees, there are 10 active cases and three who have recovered.
At the Garza East Unit, there are five employees and no offenders listed as active cases. Two offenders and three employees are considered to be recovered.
The neighboring Garza West Unit reports one active offender cases, 11 who have recovered. There also are seven active employee cases and two recovered employees.
According to Bee County Judge Trace Morrill, as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that Bee County has 105 active COVID-19 cases, 41 recovered cases and 152 total cases – including county residents and prison inmates.
Morrill said that Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville currently lists 16 patients – 12 Bee County residents – hospitalized with COVID-19. Three are begween the ages of 30-39, 3 are 40-49, one is 50-59, two are 60-69, four are 70-79 and three are older than 80. Seven of the patients are female and nine are male. One of the patients is on a ventilator
Officials want to reiterate that COVID-19 can, and does, infect people of all ages, which is why they remind residents to keep up their social distancing efforts, to vigorously and frequently wash their hands and wear their masks out in public.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline, 361-492-5981, remains open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to answer coronavirus questions and conduct pre-screening interviews for the drive-through testing facility.