BEEVILLE – According to the Bee County Judge’s Office, there are now 385 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
This total includes 44 cases confirmed July 28, with patients ranging in age from younger than 9 to those in their 60s. Not included in this number are inmates in the county’s three Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons.
With regard to the TDCJ prisons, according to the department’s online dasshboard, the McConnell Unit as of July 30 had 38 active cases among offenders, 65 among employees. Recovered cases totaled nine among employees, seven among offenders.
At the Garza East Unit, there are seven offenders and 13 employees counted as active cases while there were zero offenders and six employees listed as recovered.
The neighboring Garza West Unit reports 13 active cases among offenders and 11 among employees. Recovered cases totaled 10 among offenders and 9 among employees.
There will be free COVID-19 testing Saturday, Aug. 1, starting at 9 a.m. at the Bee County Expo Center. Testing will continue on a first-come, first-served basis but are limited at 300.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline, 361-492-5981, remains open to answer coronavirus questions and conduct pre-screening interviews for the Bee County COVID-19 Coalition’s drive-through testing facility.