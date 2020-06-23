BEEVILLE – One thing is for certain – COVID-19 is not gone from Bee County.
Late Monday, county officials reported that the Department of State Health Services confirmed four new positive cases of the novel coronavirus among Bee County residents:
• Female, 60s, June 18
• Male, 30s, June 19
• Female, teens, June 20
• Female, 50s, June 20
In all four cases, the patients currently are in isolation and DSHS is working with the county to identify close contacts they might have had so those individuals can be isolated and monitored for symptoms.
The four latest cases bring Bee County’s total up to 17, as Bee County Judge Trace Morrill said during the June 22 meeting of the Bee County Commissioners Court that DHSH removed active Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate cases from the county’s cumulative case total.
According to the TDCJ’s website June 23, among the county’s three state prisons there were two active COVID-19 cases among employees while there were 19 offenders who have recovered from the virus.
“It should be noted once again, it’s not the end of the world, no reason to panic,” Morrill said. “You should encourage yourself and those you love to follow the CDC guidelines.”
The judge reminded everyone to frequently wash their hands, wear a mask or other face covering while in public and to practice social distancing.