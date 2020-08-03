BEEVILLE – Bee County, as of Friday, July 31, has 412 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This includes seven new cases added that day.
These totals fronm the Bee County Judge’s Office do not account for inmates housed in the county’s three Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons. With regard to those facilities, TDCJ reports that as of Aug. 3, the McConnell Unit had 44 active cases among offenders, 83 among employees. Recovered cases totaled nine among employees, 14 among offenders.
At the Garza East Unit, there are 100 offenders and 11 employees counted as active cases while there were four offenders and eight employees listed as recovered.
The neighboring Garza West Unit reports 11 active cases among offenders and 11 among employees. Recovered cases totaled 12 among offenders and 10 among employees.
Just as the number of total cases continues to increase, so also does the number of fatalities. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, nine county residents have died from COVID-19.
“Region 11 of th eDSHS will not provide Bee County with any confirmation or information of Bee County COVID-19 deaths; that information will be published by DSHS on its dashboard only,” said County Judge Trace Morrill.
The DSHS dashboard, as of 4 p.m. July 31 also reflects the county has 268 active cases, 207 recovered cases and 498 total – inmates and residents alike – since tracking began.
Also as of that day, there were 15 patients hospitalized at Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville for COVID-19, including nine Bee County residents. Among the patients also were four TDCJ inmates and one federal inmate.