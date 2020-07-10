BEEVILLE – It is a landmark no one wanted to reach. Bee County has not only reached, but surpassed, 100 cases of COVID-19.
As of July 9, there were 114 total novel coronavirus cases, with 18 of them being confirmed that day alone. Among the new cases are:
• Female, under 20
• Female, 50s
• Male, 60s
• Male, 40s
• Male, 20s
•ª Female, 40s
• Male, 20s
• Female, under 20
• Male, 20s
• Male, 20s
• Female, 20s
• Male, 50s
• Female, 40s
• Female, 50s
• Female, 20s
• Female, 30s
These new cases do not include those within the county’s three Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons. According to TDCJ’s online dashboard, at the McConnell Unit there are five offenders who have recovered from the virus and five active cases. With regard to employees, there are eight active cases and two who have recovered.
At the Garza East Unit, there are three employees and no offenders listed as active cases. Two offenders and two employees are considered to be recovered.
The neighboring Garza West Unit reports 11 cases involving recovered offenders, five active employee cases and two recovered employees.
According to Bee County Judge Trace Morrill, as of 7:30 a.m. July 10, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that Bee County has 60 active COVID-19 cases, 38 recovered cases and 135 total cases – including county residents and prison inmates. However, local officials know that these numbers are not accurate, partly because they have not been adjusted to reflect the 18 new cases.
“Accordingly, our case count is higher, which means our recovered case count should be higher,” he said. “And, our active case count could be higher as well. And, our recovered case count could be lower as well.”
Officials want to reiterate that COVID-19 can, and does, infect people of all ages, which is why they remind residents to keep up their social distancing efforts, to vigorously and frequently wash their hands and wear their masks out in public.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline, 361-492-5981, remains open to answer coronavirus questions and conduct pre-screening interviews for the drive-through testing facility.