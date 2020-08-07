According to the Bee County Judge’s Office, there were 497 confirmed community cases of COVID-19 among county residents, with 8 additional cases being reported Aug. 5. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 439 active cases, 221 recovered cases and a total of 704 cases among residents and Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates since tracking began. Nine cases have resulted in a fatality.
As of 9 a.m. Aug. 6, there were 23 Bee County residents hospitalized in Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville due to COVID-19, with three of them being TDCJ inmates. One patient was on a ventilator.
Read more in our weekly edition. Click to Subscribe or call 361-343-5226. https://coastalbendpublishing.com/mysoutexmembership/subscribe/