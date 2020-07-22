BEEVILLE – Since tracking began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, Bee County has logged 219 confirmed cases of the virus. This total does not include inmates or employees from within the county’s three Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons.
The latest numbers came from county officials July 22. According to the office of Bee County Judge Trace Morrill, over the four day period of July 17-20, the county added 48 new cases. However, two earlier cases were removed from the case count after officials learned that the individuals did not actually reside in Bee County.
The latest cases include:
• Female, 30s, confirmed July 17
• Female, 60s, confirmed July 17
• Female, 40s, confirmed July 17
• Male, 50s, confirmed July 17
• Male, 60s, confirmed July 17
• Male, 30s, confirmed July 17
• Female, 20s, confirmed July 17
• Male, 50s, confirmed July 17
• Male, 20s, confirmed July 17
• Female, 40s, confirmed July 17
• Female, 20s, confirmed July 17
• Female, 20s, confirmed July 17
• Male, 50s, confirmed July 17
• Male, 70s, confirmed July 20
• Female, 80s, confirmed July 20
• Male, 40s, confirmed July 20
• Female, 20s, confirmed July 20
• Female, 50s, confirmed July 20
• Male, 70s, confirmed July 20
• Male, 40s, confirmed July 20
• Female, 20s, confirmed July 20
• Male, 30s, confirmed July 20
• Female, 30s, confirmed July 20
• Female, 20s, confirmed July 20
• Male, 30s, confirmed July 20
• Male, teens, confirmed July 20
• Male, 0-9, confirmed July 20
• Female, 40s, confirmed July 20
• Female, 50s, confirmed July 20
• Female, 20s, confirmed July 20
• Female, 40s, confirmed July 20
• Female, 30s, confirmed July 20
• Female, 30s, confirmed July 20
• Female, 30s, confirmed July 20
• Male, 40s, confirmed July 20
• Male, 20s, confirmed July 20
• Male, 20s, confirmed July 20
• Female, 40s, confirmed July 20
• Male, 20s, confirmed July 20
• Male, 40s, confirmed July 20
• Female, 80s, confirmed July 20
• Female, 70s, confirmed July 20
• Male, 30s, confirmed July 20
• Female, 30s, confirmed July 20
• Male, 40s, confirmed July 20
• Female, 30s, confirmed July 20
• Male, teens, confirmed July 20.
As of July 20, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard, Bee County currently has 119 active cases, 112 recovered cases, and 268 total cases (prisoner and non-prisoner) since tracking began. The dashboard also reflects one fatality in Bee County.
Also as of that date, there were 15 patients hospitalized in Bee County – six females, nine males – with 12 of them being county residents. The patients ranged in age from 21 to over 80.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline, 361-492-5981, remains open to answer coronavirus questions and conduct pre-screening interviews for the drive-through testing facility.
The National Guard will be offering free COVID-19 testing Friday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bee County Expo Center, located at 214 F.M. 351 South, Beeville. Pre-registration is not required and tests will be administered on a first come, first served basis. Those being tested are required to bring a photo ID and a cellular telephone.