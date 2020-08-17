BEEVILLE – According to the Bee County Judge’s Office, there were 710 confirmed community cases of COVID-19 among county residents, with 41 additional cases being reported Aug. 14. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 795 active cases, 495 recovered cases and a total of 1,344 cases among residents and Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates since tracking began. Fifteen cases have resulted in a fatality.
As of 10 a.m. Aug. 14, there were 16 patients hospitalized in Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville due to COVID-19, with 14 of them being Bee County residents. One patient was a TDCJ inmate and two patients were on ventilators.
