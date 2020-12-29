The Bee County Expo Center will be a permanent COVID-19 testing site for Beeville and surrounding communities beginning Dec. 30, according to a statement released by the Bee County Office of Emergency Management.
No appointment will be necessary and patients will be seen on first come, first served basis. Testing will be held Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The testing site will be managed by contractor Go Get Tested.
No insurance will be required for testing and results will be delivered to the patients by the contractor, usually within two to three days.
The Expo Center is located at 214 S. FM 351 in Beeville.
For more information, call the COVID-19 hot line at 361-492-5981.