Bee County has its third COVID-19 case now.
Little information is being released about the person infected other than that she is between 70 and 80 years old in fair condition. The woman is quarantined at her home.
Anyone thought to have come in contact with her will be contacted by the state Department of State Health Services.
Anyone thinking they may have contracted this new coronavirus and are exhibiting symptoms such as fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, should call their doctor, a clinic or the COVID-19 help line at 361-492-5981.