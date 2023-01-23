The fun begins this Friday as the Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemaker’s Show rides back into Beeville for a week-long celebration of tradition, trades and animal husbandry.
The Kick-Off begins Friday at 6 p.m., with a Go Texan BBQ cook-off at the Bee County Expo center that’ll go into Saturday, with a $5,000 payout – and that payout can increase with additional attendees.
Saturday sees the horse show begin at 9 a.m. and the continuation of the Kick-Off as well; Sunday is the check-in day for the crafts and sewing projects for kids and adults, which is scheduled to go from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Judging for the foods, crafts, sewing and more in the adult categories starts on Monday at 10 a.m. and will go until done. The Ag Mechanics projects will be checking-in around noon and judging for those will begin at 3 p.m. In the evening, one hour after judging is completed, around 8 p.m. is the open house for the Homemaker’s Show in the expo center, and by 8 p.m. the awards for Ag Mechanics should have been given out.
Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. is the open house and public sale for homemaking and all homemaking projects will be checked out by 10 p.m. that night.
That brings us to the animals on Wednesday, with all animals getting checked in in the morning and the judging of poultry to run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Rabbit judging will commence one hour after the end of the poultry show.
Thursday morning starts off with the heifer show judging, then the steer show, and commercial heifer interviews will start at 10 a.m. The extra special livestock show is at 1 p.m. and the judging of market lambs commences at 2 p.m., with the breeding goats and market goats following suit at 4 p.m.
The show goes hog-wild on Friday with the 9 a.m. judging of market hogs. All premium sale selections must be made after the completion of the hog show, and all non-premium livestock will be removed following the evening’s posting of the final premium sale, which will happen at 6 p.m. at the same time as the commercial heifer sale and awards.
Saturday is the grand finale, with check-in for the premium sale homemaking entries at 10:30 a.m. and then the award ceremony at 11 a.m. The Buyer’s Luncheon will be at noon and then all exhibitors will check-in, with the premium sale set to begin at 1 p.m.
This year’s judges have been selected: Keaton Dodd is the cattle judge; Billy Bob Moczygemba is the goat judge; Josh Elkins is the hog judge and Logan Newsome is the lamb judge; Kyle Morgenroth is the poultry judge and Mike Franke will be judging the rabbits.