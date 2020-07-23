BEEVILLE – Bee County officials are reporting that the county has 15 additional confirmed cased of COVID-19.
The newest cases include:
• Female, 40s, confirmed July 21
• Female, teens, confirmed July 21
• Female, 20s, confirmed July 21
• Female, 50s, confirmed July 21
• Female, 60s, confirmed July 21
• Female, 60s, confirmed July 21
• Female, 30s, confirmed July 21
• Female, 40s, confirmed July 21
• Male, 40s, confirmed July 21
• Male, 60s, confirmed July 21
• Male, 60s, confirmed July 21
• Female, 40s, confirmed July 21
• Male, 0-9, confirmed July 22
• Female, 60s, confirmed July 22
• Male, 20s, confirmed July 22.
The Texas Department of State Health Services removed one case from Bee County’s case total, because it was determined that patient does not reside in Bee County. With the new cases, this brings the county’s total to 233.
The latest numbers, which came from county officials July 23, do not include inmates or employees from within Bee County’s three Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons.
As of 8 a.m. July 23, there were 17 patients hospitalized in Bee County due to COVID-19, with 14 of them being county residents. The patients range in age from 40 to over 80.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline, 361-492-5981, remains open to answer coronavirus questions and conduct pre-screening interviews for the drive-through testing facility.
The National Guard will be offering free COVID-19 testing Friday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bee County Expo Center, located at 214 F.M. 351 South, Beeville. Pre-registration is not required and tests will be administered on a first come, first served basis. Those being tested are required to bring a photo ID and a cellular telephone.