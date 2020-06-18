Bee County real estate market relatively unchanged by COVID-19

BEEVILLE – While the number of COVID-19 cases in Bee County has been low, the ramifications of the virus have distressed the Bee County economy.
But not all types of businesses have seen a decline in activity directly related to the coronavirus lockdown.
One person who has been monitoring the situation in Bee County is Debby Park, co-owner of Park-Breidenbach Properties in Beeville. She said, “Before COVID-19, the market conditions were that our listings were lower than normal at the start of the year, and I was concerned. During this virus, listings are fewer and farther between. But it was that way before.”
Park said her company, which handles residential, commercial and ranch transactions, has seen fewer buyers since the pandemic fears began. But all in all, business actually is better than expected.
“I’m not going to say it’s been great, but the ranch sales have helped us to sail through it,” she said.
Like everyone else, Park said her company has taken more precautions because of COVID-19. Agents will wear a mask and gloves if it was requested by a seller or buyer and some properties have been made available for virtual tours online. Prior to the implementation of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plans to reopen Texas, the Park-Breidenbach office was closed to visitors, except for those who needed to sign paperwork.
While Park said ranch sales have been brisk, commercial property sales have been slow.
“Typically in Beeville, commercial properties take longer to sell because we don’t have a big company to drive things,” Park said.
When it comes to houses, she said the local market for rental properties continues to remain strong. But on homes for sale, business has declined slightly.
“But it’s still been going,” Park said. “It’s better than expected, I would say.”
However, she said, her agents still have had frequent interactions with those interested in buying and selling homes amid a local real estate market with a lot of available listings from which to choose.
“But that could change as the state opens up,” Park said.
There have been more inquiries. Park believes this also could be because of low interest rates enticing customers with the prospect of a better deal.
According to Freddie Mac on May 21, the interest rates on fixed-rate mortgages continue to decline. On a 30-year note, the rate averages 3.24 percent while the average interest on a 15-year loan is 2.7 percent.
Park said that in Bee County, the average home price is approximately $150,000, which is for a home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.