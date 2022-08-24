The Bee County Commissioners Court accepted a donation from Orsted, a Denmark based energy company that operates in the USA. This $78,290 donation is to be used to have Tindol Construction install a new bus stop structure in Mineral.
In a letter to Francisco Salazar, the assistant project manager at Orsted, Pct. 2 Commissioner Dennis DeWitt showed his appreciation for the donation.
“The school children and parents of Pawnee, as well as the Mineral community are most appreciative of this good will, good neighbor action from Orsted,” said DeWitt. “My personal appreciation is also extended.”
In other news, the Commissioners Court discussed and took action on the following items:
• Approved an updated standard alarms sales monitoring service contract between Dynamark Security Centers and Bee County for cameras at the Expo Center in the amount of $6,441.
• Approved standard alarm sales monitoring service contract between Dynamark Security Centers and Bee County for cameras at the Community Affairs Building in the amount of $4,773.50 with a service agreement of $76 a month.
• Approved a revised procurement proposal for electric power supply and notice of intent to begin a competitive procurement process beginning Jan. 1, 2023 with Public Power Pool.
• Approved an order of election for the Nov. 8 general election to elect county officers.
• Approved order of appointment for election judges, central count station judges and early ballot board for the 2022-2023 one year terms.
• Tabled further discussion of a netdata quote for Bee County server options.
• Heard an update on the American Rescue Plan status and projects. Nothing of note was given during the update.
• Heard an update regarding Bee County’s COVID-19 status, preparedness and contingency planning. No new information was given during the update. The Commissioners and the county were cautioned to remain cognizant and mindful for their own safety.
