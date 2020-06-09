Bee County reports 11th COVID-19 case

BEEVILLE – Bee County has reported that it is up to 11 positive cases of COVID-19.
The 10th and 11th cases were reported last week, with both said to be men who contracted the virus by community spread, officials said. The 10th case, on which positive notification was made June 2, involves a man in his 40s, while the 11th notification made on June 5 involves a man in his 20s.
As of June 5, there only were three active cases in the county, with seven patients released from quarantine. One is listed as a probable case.
With regard to the three state prison units located in the county, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice reports that the McConnell Unit has no cases of the novel coronavirus among its inmates or employees. Garza West has 9 active cases, with one recovered among offenders and one active case among employees. Garza East has one active case among employees and three offenders who are said to have recovered from COVID-19.