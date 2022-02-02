he University of Houston-Victoria has released the names of undergraduate students who made its fall 2021 President’s and Deans’ lists.
Students who qualified for the President’s List automatically made the Deans’ List and are not listed twice.
Bee County residents making the President’s list were Feliz Garza, Tierra Moore, Christopher Payne, Amber Jenkins and Amber Montoya, all of Beeville.
Dara Gomez and Neil Huskey, both of Pettus, also made the President’s list.
The President’s List honors undergraduates who earn a 4.0 grade-point average on all work completed during the spring semester.
Pedro Briones, Mary Garcia, Amanda Majek, John Rodriguez and Corey Martin, all of Beeville were named to the Dean’s list.
To qualify for the Deans’ List, undergraduates must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average.
The recognitions are awarded each fall and spring semester. A minimum of nine semester hours is required. Any student who earns a grade of “Incomplete,” D or F during the semester is excluded from consideration.
Information submitted by the University of Houston-Victoria