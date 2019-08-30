BEEVILLE – The Bee County Retired School Personnel awarded their 2019 scholarship recently to Martha Uribe, an outstanding 2019 graduate of A.C. Jones High School.
Martha is the daughter of Maria and Edurado Uribe and will begin working toward an elementary education degree at Coastal Bend College and then transfer to Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi. Martha is the first in her family to attend college and, in her words, is “overjoyed at the opportunities open to her.” Bee County Retired School Personnel are honored to award this Scholarship to Uribe.
The BCRSP awarded their first scholarship in 2016. Recipients of this scholarship must be a graduating senior attending any Bee County high school who plans to major in the field of education. The scholarship awarded in 2016 was for $400 and then was increased to $500 per year.
The monies for this scholarship have depended on donations from the Bee County Retired School Personnel membership.
This year a spaghetti luncheon fundraiser helped to increase the scholarship funds, with hopes of more or better awards.
The organization welcomes contributions to the scholarship program. To make a tax-deductible donation in memory of or to honor a special educator, contact Becky Williams, BCRSP treasurer.
The Bee County Retired School Personnel organization serves as the local unit of the Texas Retired Teachers Association. Their purpose is to assist teachers and other retired school employees in staying up to date with state and local issues and to further the cause of education. This organization is open to all Bee County retired school personnel, teachers, administrators, nurses, teacher assistants, counselors and anyone who is a retired school employee qualifying for benefits from The Texas Retirement System of Texas.
Meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month (except December, June, July, August) at 9:30 a.m. at the First National Bank meeting room. This year the first meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 3. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m., and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Any new or past retired school personnel are welcome to join.