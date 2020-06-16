BEEVILLE – Officials said that Bee County could be up to 34 positive cases of COVID-19.
County Judge Trace Morrill said in an update prepared June 16 that the Department of State Health Services notified the county this morning of Case No. 32, an inmate in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Garza West Unit, as reported on TDCJ’s self reporting dashboard. However, DSHS has not received formal notice of this case.
Then just before noon, the county received unofficial notice from the testing entity of a new non-inmate case. “Shortly after the lunch hour” the county receive unofficial notice of another non-inmate case. Neither of these cases has been confirmed by DSHS.
“So, assuming DSHS confirms these cases to Bee County, which we expect they will, we are up to 34 cumulative cases since inception of tracking COVID-19 in Bee County by DSHS.
According to Bee County spokesman Mike Loya, unlike the first 24 cases, the state Department of State Health Services has not provided information about the age range, sex or method of transmission for patients 25-34.
“As we tell the public, as we get the information, we will provide it,” Loya said.
Bee County’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 361-492-5981. Residents can call the hotline with COVID-19 questions or the have a pre-screening interview for the drive-through testing facility, which opens at 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
Anyone who thinks they might have the virus, is exhibiting symptoms or has come in contact with someone confirmed to be infected either should call their medical provider or the county’s hotline.