BEEVILLE – In just eight days, the number of COVID-19 cases among Bee County residents has increased from 96 to 159. These are community cases and do not include those within the county’s three Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons.
As of July 17, the newest cases are:
• Male, 40s, confirmed July 15
• Female, 60s, confirmed July 15
• Female, 70s, confirmed July 15
• Male, 30s, confirmed July 16
• Male, 0-9, confirmed July 16
• Female, 50s, confirmed July 16
• Female, 20s, confirmed July 16
• Female, teens, confirmed July 16
• Male, 0-9, confirmed July 16
• Female, 50s, confirmed July 16
• Male, 20s, confirmed July 16
• Male, 60s, confirmed July 16
As of 10 a.m. July 17, the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard indicates that Bee County has 124 active cases, 49 recovered case and 176 total cases – prisoner and non-prisoner – since tracking began.
According to the TDCJ’s online dashboard, at the McConnell Unit there are six offenders who have recovered from the virus and 14 active cases. With regard to employees, there are 15 active cases and three who have recovered.
At the Garza East Unit, there are five employees and no offenders listed as active cases. Two offenders and three employees are considered to be recovered.
The neighboring Garza West Unit reports four active offender cases, nine who have recovered. There also are seven active employee cases and three recovered employees.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline, 361-492-5981, remains open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to answer coronavirus questions and conduct pre-screening interviews for the drive-through testing facility.