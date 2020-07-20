BEEVILLE – Bee County logged 14 additional cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. These are community cases and do not include those within the county’s three Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons.
As of July 20, the newest cases are:
• Female, teens, confirmed July 18
• Female, 0-9, confirmed July 18
• Female, teens, confirmed July 19
• Male, 60s, confirmed July 19
• Female, teens, confirmed July 19
• Male, 20s, confirmed July 19
• Male, teens, confirmed July 19
• Female, 60s, confirmed July 19
• Male, 60s, confirmed July 19
• Female, 40s, confirmed July 19
• Male, 80s, confirmed July 19
• Female, 40s, confirmed July 19
• Female, 20s, confirmed July 19
• Male, 30s, confirmed July 19.
As of 10 p.m. July 19, July 19, the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard indicates that Bee County has 111 active cases, 106 recovered case and 220 total cases – prisoner and non-prisoner – since tracking began.
According to the TDCJ’s online dashboard, at the McConnell Unit there are six offenders who have recovered from the virus and 18 active cases. With regard to employees, there are 16active cases and three who have recovered.
At the Garza East Unit, there are five employees and three offenders listed as active cases. Two offenders and three employees are considered to be recovered.
The neighboring Garza West Unit reports eight active offender cases, nine who have recovered. There also are seven active employee cases and three recovered employees.
Officials reiterate that COVID-19 can, and does, infect people of all ages, which is why they remind residents to keep up their social distancing efforts, to vigorously and frequently wash their hands and wear their masks out in public.
“You cannot interact with a person not of your own household without the associated risk of contracting COVID-19,” said County Judge Trace Morrill. “Ignore that, and one of these case numbers may be for you in the future.”
The county’s COVID-19 hotline, 361-492-5981, remains open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to answer coronavirus questions and conduct pre-screening interviews for the drive-through testing facility.