BEEVILLE – According to the Bee County Judge’s Office, there were 645 confirmed community cases of COVID-19 among county residents, with 30 additional cases being reported Aug. 11. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 812 active cases, 423 recovered cases and a total of 1,277 cases among residents and Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates since tracking began. Twelve cases have resulted in a fatality.
As of 9 a.m. Aug. 12, there were 17 patients hospitalized in Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville due to COVID-19, with 13 of them being Bee County residents. Three patients are TDCJ inmates. Two patients are on ventilators.
