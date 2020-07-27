BEEVILLE – The number of COVID-19 cases keep reaching new heights in Bee County, with 304 confirmed cases to date. This total does not include inmates or employees from within the county’s three Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons.
A total of 71 cases were confirmed July 23, with patients ranging in age from younger than 9 to older than 80.
As of 4 p.m. July 24, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 146 active cases in Bee County, with an additional 138 considered to be recovered. Since tracking of prisoners and non-prisoners began, the county has logged 369 total cases with one resulting in a fatality.
According to DSHS, Bee County has had approximately 11.75 residents out of 1,000 who have tested positive for COVID-19. This is slightly lower than the statewide ratio of about 12.5 people per 1,000.
According to the TDCJ’s online dashboard, at the McConnell Unit there are eight offenders who have recovered from the virus and 32 active cases. With regard to employees, there are 37 active cases and seven who have recovered.
At the Garza East Unit, there are five employees and five offenders listed as active cases. There are currently no offenders and four employees are considered to be recovered.
The neighboring Garza West Unit reports 14 active offender cases, nine who have recovered. There also are eight active employee cases and nine recovered employees.
As of noon July 24, there were 19 patients hospitalized in Bee County due to COVID-19, with 14 of them being county residents. The patients range in age from 40 to over 80.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline, 361-492-5981, remains open to answer coronavirus questions and conduct pre-screening interviews for the drive-through testing facility.