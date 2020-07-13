BEEVILLE – Bee County reports eight additional positive cases of COVID-19.
As of July 13, that brings the total number of community cases to 122. These new cases do not include those within the county’s three Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons.
Among the new cases are:
• Female, 50s, confirmed July 10
• Male, 40s, confirmed July 10
• Male, under 20, confirmed July 11
• Male, 80s, confirmed July 11
• Male, 40s, confirmed July 11
• Female, 20s, confirmed July 11
• Female, 60s, confirmed July 11.
As for TDCJ, according to its online dashboard, at the McConnell Unit there are five offenders who have recovered from the virus and six active cases. With regard to employees, there are eight active cases and three who have recovered.
At the Garza East Unit, there are four employees and no offenders listed as active cases. Two offenders and three employees are considered to be recovered.
The neighboring Garza West Unit reports 11 cases involving recovered offenders, six active employee cases and two recovered employees.
According to Bee County Judge Trace Morrill, as of noon Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that Bee County has 94 active COVID-19 cases, 41 recovered cases and 146 total cases – including county residents and prison inmates.
Morrill said that Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville currently lists nine patients – seven Bee County residents – hospitalized with COVID-19. Two are between the ages of 30-40, four are between 40-50, two are between 70-80 and one is older than 80. Five of the patients are female and four are male. One of the patients is on a ventilator
Officials want to reiterate that COVID-19 can, and does, infect people of all ages, which is why they remind residents to keep up their social distancing efforts, to vigorously and frequently wash their hands and wear their masks out in public.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline, 361-492-5981, remains open to answer coronavirus questions and conduct pre-screening interviews for the drive-through testing facility.
“Our hotline is short staffed and the volume of calls has risen dramatically,” Morrill said. “Please be patient and continue to try to get through.”